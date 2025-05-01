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Test for Ions and Gases definitions

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  • Anion

    A negatively charged ion commonly identified in solution by specific chemical tests producing precipitates or gases.

  • Halogen

    A group of elements in Group 7A, including chloride, bromide, and iodide, often forming colored precipitates with silver nitrate.

  • Precipitate

    A solid formed in a solution during a chemical reaction, often used as evidence for the presence of certain ions.

  • Silver Nitrate

    A reagent that reacts with halide ions to produce colored precipitates, aiding in their identification.

  • Nitric Acid

    An acid added before silver nitrate to remove interfering ions, ensuring accurate halide detection.

  • Carbonate

    An ion that reacts with hydrochloric acid to release carbon dioxide gas and forms a white precipitate with magnesium sulfate.

  • Bicarbonate

    Also known as hydrogen carbonate, this ion releases carbon dioxide with acid but does not form a precipitate with magnesium sulfate.

  • Sulfate

    An ion producing a white precipitate with barium chloride; distinguished from bisulfate by heating or sodium carbonate tests.

  • Bisulfate

    Also called hydrogen sulfate, this ion forms a white precipitate with barium chloride and releases more CO2 with sodium carbonate.

  • Sulfite

    An ion that reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce sulfur dioxide gas, recognized by its strong, unpleasant odor.

  • Nitrate

    An ion detected by the brown ring test, which forms a characteristic brown ring at the interface in a test tube.

  • Brown Ring Test

    A procedure using iron(II) sulfate and sulfuric acid to confirm nitrate presence by forming a brown ring.

  • Barium Chloride

    A reagent that reacts with sulfate or bisulfate ions to produce a white precipitate, aiding in their identification.

  • Magnesium Sulfate

    A chemical used to distinguish carbonate from bicarbonate by forming a white precipitate only with carbonate.

  • Sulfur Dioxide

    A pungent gas produced when sulfite ions react with acid, serving as an indicator for their presence.