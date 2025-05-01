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What reagents are added to test for chloride, bromide, and iodide ions? Nitric acid is added first, followed by silver nitrate. What color precipitate indicates the presence of chloride ions when tested with silver nitrate? A white precipitate forms, indicating chloride ions. How can you distinguish between bromide and chloride ions using the silver nitrate test? Bromide forms a creamy white precipitate, while chloride forms a pale white precipitate. What color precipitate is formed if iodide ions are present in the silver nitrate test? A yellow precipitate forms if iodide ions are present. What gas is released when carbonate or bicarbonate ions react with hydrochloric acid? Carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is released. How can you differentiate between carbonate and bicarbonate ions after adding hydrochloric acid? Add magnesium sulfate; a white precipitate forms with carbonate but not with bicarbonate. What is the visual indication of carbon dioxide gas being produced in the carbonate test? Bubbles of colorless gas are seen, and the water may turn cloudy white. Which reagents are used to test for sulfate and bisulfate ions? Hydrochloric acid is added first, followed by barium chloride. What precipitate forms when sulfate or bisulfate ions react with barium chloride? A white precipitate of barium sulfate forms. How can you distinguish between sulfate and bisulfate ions after forming barium sulfate? Heat the solid; SO3 gas forms with light heating for bisulfate, but only with strong heating for sulfate. What does the evolution of a lot of CO2 gas upon adding sodium carbonate indicate about the ion present? It indicates the presence of bisulfate ions. What gas is produced when sulfite ions react with hydrochloric acid? Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas is produced. What is a distinguishing characteristic of sulfur dioxide gas produced in the sulfite test? It has a strong, unpleasant smell. What is the brown ring test used to identify? It is used to identify nitrate ions. What visual result confirms the presence of nitrate ions in the brown ring test? A characteristic brown ring forms in the test tube.
Test for Ions and Gases quiz
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