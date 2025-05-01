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Test for Ions and Gases quiz

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  • What reagents are added to test for chloride, bromide, and iodide ions?
    Nitric acid is added first, followed by silver nitrate.
  • What color precipitate indicates the presence of chloride ions when tested with silver nitrate?
    A white precipitate forms, indicating chloride ions.
  • How can you distinguish between bromide and chloride ions using the silver nitrate test?
    Bromide forms a creamy white precipitate, while chloride forms a pale white precipitate.
  • What color precipitate is formed if iodide ions are present in the silver nitrate test?
    A yellow precipitate forms if iodide ions are present.
  • What gas is released when carbonate or bicarbonate ions react with hydrochloric acid?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is released.
  • How can you differentiate between carbonate and bicarbonate ions after adding hydrochloric acid?
    Add magnesium sulfate; a white precipitate forms with carbonate but not with bicarbonate.
  • What is the visual indication of carbon dioxide gas being produced in the carbonate test?
    Bubbles of colorless gas are seen, and the water may turn cloudy white.
  • Which reagents are used to test for sulfate and bisulfate ions?
    Hydrochloric acid is added first, followed by barium chloride.
  • What precipitate forms when sulfate or bisulfate ions react with barium chloride?
    A white precipitate of barium sulfate forms.
  • How can you distinguish between sulfate and bisulfate ions after forming barium sulfate?
    Heat the solid; SO3 gas forms with light heating for bisulfate, but only with strong heating for sulfate.
  • What does the evolution of a lot of CO2 gas upon adding sodium carbonate indicate about the ion present?
    It indicates the presence of bisulfate ions.
  • What gas is produced when sulfite ions react with hydrochloric acid?
    Sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas is produced.
  • What is a distinguishing characteristic of sulfur dioxide gas produced in the sulfite test?
    It has a strong, unpleasant smell.
  • What is the brown ring test used to identify?
    It is used to identify nitrate ions.
  • What visual result confirms the presence of nitrate ions in the brown ring test?
    A characteristic brown ring forms in the test tube.