What reagents are added to test for chloride, bromide, and iodide ions? Nitric acid is added first, followed by silver nitrate.

What color precipitate indicates the presence of chloride ions when tested with silver nitrate? A white precipitate forms, indicating chloride ions.

How can you distinguish between bromide and chloride ions using the silver nitrate test? Bromide forms a creamy white precipitate, while chloride forms a pale white precipitate.

What color precipitate is formed if iodide ions are present in the silver nitrate test? A yellow precipitate forms if iodide ions are present.

What gas is released when carbonate or bicarbonate ions react with hydrochloric acid? Carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is released.

How can you differentiate between carbonate and bicarbonate ions after adding hydrochloric acid? Add magnesium sulfate; a white precipitate forms with carbonate but not with bicarbonate.