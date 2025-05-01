Skip to main content
Back

The Quadratic Formula definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Quadratic Formula
    A mathematical expression used to solve equations in the form ax^2 + bx + c, yielding two possible values for the variable.
  • Algebraic Equation
    A mathematical statement involving variables and constants, often set to zero, that can be solved for unknowns.
  • Chemical Equilibrium
    A state in a chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.
  • ICE Chart
    A tabular method used to organize initial, change, and equilibrium concentrations in chemical equilibrium problems.
  • Equilibrium Concentration
    The amount of a substance present in a system when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical value placed before a variable or term in an equation, indicating its quantity or significance.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value to be determined in an equation.
  • Constant
    A fixed numerical value in an equation that does not change.
  • Discriminant
    The expression under the square root in the quadratic formula, b^2 - 4ac, determining the nature of the solutions.
  • Viable Solution
    A mathematically possible answer that is meaningful or acceptable in the context of a specific problem.
  • Standard Quadratic Form
    An equation arranged as ax^2 + bx + c = 0, required for applying the quadratic formula.
  • Significance
    The relevance or acceptability of a solution based on the context, such as discarding negative concentrations in chemistry.
  • Arithmetic Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in solving equations.
  • Lead Term
    The term in an equation with the highest power of the variable, often guiding the arrangement of the equation.
  • Square Root
    A mathematical operation used in the quadratic formula to determine possible values for the variable.