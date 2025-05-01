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Quadratic Formula A mathematical expression used to solve equations in the form ax^2 + bx + c, yielding two possible values for the variable. Algebraic Equation A mathematical statement involving variables and constants, often set to zero, that can be solved for unknowns. Chemical Equilibrium A state in a chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time. ICE Chart A tabular method used to organize initial, change, and equilibrium concentrations in chemical equilibrium problems. Equilibrium Concentration The amount of a substance present in a system when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal. Coefficient A numerical value placed before a variable or term in an equation, indicating its quantity or significance. Variable A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value to be determined in an equation. Constant A fixed numerical value in an equation that does not change. Discriminant The expression under the square root in the quadratic formula, b^2 - 4ac, determining the nature of the solutions. Viable Solution A mathematically possible answer that is meaningful or acceptable in the context of a specific problem. Standard Quadratic Form An equation arranged as ax^2 + bx + c = 0, required for applying the quadratic formula. Significance The relevance or acceptability of a solution based on the context, such as discarding negative concentrations in chemistry. Arithmetic Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in solving equations. Lead Term The term in an equation with the highest power of the variable, often guiding the arrangement of the equation. Square Root A mathematical operation used in the quadratic formula to determine possible values for the variable.
The Quadratic Formula definitions
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