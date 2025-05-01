Quadratic Formula A mathematical expression used to solve equations in the form ax^2 + bx + c, yielding two possible values for the variable.

Algebraic Equation A mathematical statement involving variables and constants, often set to zero, that can be solved for unknowns.

Chemical Equilibrium A state in a chemical reaction where the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.

ICE Chart A tabular method used to organize initial, change, and equilibrium concentrations in chemical equilibrium problems.

Equilibrium Concentration The amount of a substance present in a system when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal.

Coefficient A numerical value placed before a variable or term in an equation, indicating its quantity or significance.