The quadratic formula can be used to solve for the variable x when given an algebraic equation in the form of:ax2 + bx - c.
The quadratic formula is most commonly used for questions dealing with chemical equilibrium where you have to use an ICE Chart.
Quadratic Formula
Even though the quadratic formula has a +/- sign that gives two answers for the variable x, only one of them will be the correct answer. You will learn how to determine the correct answer from the two possibilities.