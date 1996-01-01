Skip to main content
The Scientific Method quiz #1 Flashcards

The Scientific Method quiz #1
  • What are the 6 main steps of the scientific method?
    The 6 main steps of the scientific method are: observation, question, hypothesis, prediction, experiment, and data collection and interpretation. (Conclusion and peer review/publishing are sometimes included as additional steps.)
  • Scientific knowledge is ________.
    Scientific knowledge is gained through questioning and testing, and is always subject to revision based on new evidence.
  • What is the first step in the scientific method?
    The first step is observation, where information is collected using senses or instruments.
  • How do quantitative and qualitative observations differ?
    Quantitative observations involve values or numbers, while qualitative observations describe appearance or qualities.
  • What is a hypothesis in the context of the scientific method?
    A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation.
  • What distinguishes a scientific theory from a hypothesis?
    A theory is a broad, testable hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence, while a hypothesis is a specific, testable explanation.
  • What is a scientific law?
    A scientific law is a testable phenomenon that has been proven true by the scientific community.
  • Can hypotheses and theories be proven correct?
    No, hypotheses and theories cannot be proven correct; they can only be falsified.
  • What happens if experimental results do not support the hypothesis?
    If results do not support the hypothesis, the hypothesis is rejected and the process starts over with a new observation.
  • What is the purpose of peer review and publishing in the scientific method?
    Peer review and publishing allow other scientists to evaluate and validate the results, contributing to scientific knowledge.