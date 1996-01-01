The Scientific Method quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the 6 main steps of the scientific method? The 6 main steps of the scientific method are: observation, question, hypothesis, prediction, experiment, and data collection and interpretation. (Conclusion and peer review/publishing are sometimes included as additional steps.)

Scientific knowledge is ________. Scientific knowledge is gained through questioning and testing, and is always subject to revision based on new evidence.

What is the first step in the scientific method? The first step is observation, where information is collected using senses or instruments.

How do quantitative and qualitative observations differ? Quantitative observations involve values or numbers, while qualitative observations describe appearance or qualities.

What is a hypothesis in the context of the scientific method? A hypothesis is a proposed and testable explanation for an observation.

What distinguishes a scientific theory from a hypothesis? A theory is a broad, testable hypothesis supported by a large body of evidence, while a hypothesis is a specific, testable explanation.