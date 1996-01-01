Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

The Scientific Method

Next Topic

The Scientific Method is a process used to help design and perform experiments in order to minimize experimental errors.

Components of the Scientific Method

1

concept

The Scientific Method Concept 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

example

The Scientific Method Example 1

clock
46s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3

concept

The Scientific Method Concept 2

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

The Scientific Method Example 2

clock
35s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

Which of the following shows the best order of steps of the scientific method?

6
Problem

Which of the following statements represents an observation?

7
Problem

Which of the following statements represents a hypothesis?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.