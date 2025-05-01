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Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law) definitions

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  • Raoult's Law
    A principle stating that the vapor pressure of a solution is proportional to the mole fraction of the solvent and the vapor pressure of the pure solvent.
  • Vapor Pressure
    The pressure exerted by a gas in equilibrium with its liquid phase at a specific temperature within a closed system.
  • Colligative Property
    A characteristic of solutions that depends on the number of solute particles, not their identity, affecting properties like vapor pressure.
  • Mole Fraction
    A ratio representing the moles of a component divided by the total moles in the solution, used to calculate solution properties.
  • Solvent
    The component of a solution present in the greatest amount, responsible for dissolving the solute.
  • Solute
    A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution and affecting properties like vapor pressure.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    A value indicating the number of particles a solute produces in solution, impacting colligative properties.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where condensation and vaporization occur at equal rates, resulting in constant vapor pressure.
  • Pure Solvent
    A liquid without any dissolved solute, exhibiting the highest possible vapor pressure for that substance.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent, displaying altered physical properties.
  • Condensation
    The process where gas molecules convert to liquid at the surface, balancing vaporization at equilibrium.
  • Vaporization
    The process where liquid molecules escape into the gas phase, contributing to vapor pressure.