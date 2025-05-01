Raoult's Law A principle stating that the vapor pressure of a solution is proportional to the mole fraction of the solvent and the vapor pressure of the pure solvent.

Vapor Pressure The pressure exerted by a gas in equilibrium with its liquid phase at a specific temperature within a closed system.

Colligative Property A characteristic of solutions that depends on the number of solute particles, not their identity, affecting properties like vapor pressure.

Mole Fraction A ratio representing the moles of a component divided by the total moles in the solution, used to calculate solution properties.

Solvent The component of a solution present in the greatest amount, responsible for dissolving the solute.

Solute A substance dissolved in a solvent, forming a solution and affecting properties like vapor pressure.