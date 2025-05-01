What is vapor pressure in the context of a liquid in a closed system? Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas that is in equilibrium with its liquid phase at a specific temperature within a closed system.

According to Raoult's law, what happens to the vapor pressure of a solvent when a solute is added? The vapor pressure of the solvent decreases when a solute is added, resulting in vapor pressure lowering.

What is the formula for calculating the vapor pressure of a solution using Raoult's law? P_solution = X_solvent × P°_solvent, where X_solvent is the mole fraction of the solvent and P°_solvent is the vapor pressure of the pure solvent.

In the formula for vapor pressure lowering, what does X_solvent represent? X_solvent represents the mole fraction of the solvent in the solution.

What does the Van't Hoff factor (i) account for in Raoult's law? The Van't Hoff factor (i) accounts for the dissociation of solute particles in the solution, affecting the mole fraction and vapor pressure.

How is the mole fraction of the solvent calculated in the context of vapor pressure lowering? It is calculated as moles of solvent divided by (i × moles of solute + moles of solvent).