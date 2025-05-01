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Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero, always non-negative, and is used to express how far a number is from zero on the number line. Inequality A mathematical statement comparing two expressions, indicating if one is less than, greater than, or equal to the other. Three-Part Inequality A compound statement showing a variable between two values, used for solutions where absolute value is less than a number. Interval Notation A concise way to represent solution sets using brackets or parentheses to show inclusion or exclusion of endpoints. Bracket A symbol in interval notation or graphs indicating that an endpoint is included in the solution set. Parenthesis A symbol in interval notation or graphs indicating that an endpoint is not included in the solution set. Closed Circle A graphical marker used to show that a specific value is included in the solution set. Open Circle A graphical marker used to show that a specific value is not included in the solution set. Compound Inequality A statement combining two inequalities, often joined by 'or', representing multiple solution intervals. Solution Set The collection of all values that satisfy a given inequality or equation. Special Case A scenario where the value compared to absolute value is zero or negative, leading to unique solution outcomes. All Real Numbers A solution set including every possible value on the number line, often resulting from certain absolute value inequalities. No Solution A situation where no values satisfy the given inequality, often occurring when absolute value is less than a negative. Distance A measure of how far a value is from zero, fundamental to understanding absolute value expressions. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, typically placed at the center of inequalities to be solved.
Absolute Value Inequalities definitions
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