Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero, always non-negative, and is used to express how far a number is from zero on the number line.

Inequality A mathematical statement comparing two expressions, indicating if one is less than, greater than, or equal to the other.

Three-Part Inequality A compound statement showing a variable between two values, used for solutions where absolute value is less than a number.

Interval Notation A concise way to represent solution sets using brackets or parentheses to show inclusion or exclusion of endpoints.

Bracket A symbol in interval notation or graphs indicating that an endpoint is included in the solution set.

Parenthesis A symbol in interval notation or graphs indicating that an endpoint is not included in the solution set.