What is the first step when solving an absolute value inequality? The first step is to isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the inequality.

How do you rewrite the inequality |x| < a, where a > 0, without absolute values? You rewrite it as a three-part inequality: -a < x < a.

What does the inequality |x| > a mean in terms of two separate inequalities? It means x > a or x < -a.

How do you solve |x + 1| ≤ 2? Rewrite as -2 ≤ x + 1 ≤ 2, then solve for x to get -3 ≤ x ≤ 1.

What is the solution to |x + 1| < -1? There is no solution because absolute value cannot be less than a negative number.

What is the solution to |x + 1| ≤ 0? The solution is x + 1 = 0, so x = -1.