Solving absolute value inequalities where the absolute value expression is less than or less than or equal to a number involves combining techniques from solving absolute value equations and inequalities. When faced with an inequality such as |x| < a, it means the distance between x and zero is less than a. This can be rewritten as a compound inequality: −a < x < a. Similarly, if the inequality is |x| ≤ a, it translates to −a ≤ x ≤ a. This approach allows the absolute value inequality to be expressed without absolute value symbols, making it easier to solve.

Before rewriting, it is essential to isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the inequality. For example, in an inequality like |x + 1| + 3 ≤ 5, subtracting 3 from both sides isolates the absolute value, resulting in |x + 1| ≤ 2. Then, the inequality can be rewritten as −2 ≤ x + 1 ≤ 2. Solving this three-part inequality involves performing the same operation on all three parts to isolate x. Subtracting 1 throughout yields −3 ≤ x ≤ 1, which can be expressed in interval notation as [−3, 1]. Graphically, this solution is represented by a line segment between −3 and 1, including both endpoints, often shown with closed circles or brackets to indicate inclusion.

It is important to recognize special cases based on the value of a in inequalities of the form |x| < a or |x| ≤ a. Since absolute value represents distance and cannot be negative, if a is negative, the inequality has no solution because an absolute value cannot be less than a negative number. If a = 0, the inequality |x| ≤ 0 implies that the absolute value must be exactly zero, so x = 0. Applying these rules helps avoid incorrect solutions and clarifies the nature of absolute value inequalities.

In summary, solving absolute value inequalities with less than or less than or equal to signs involves isolating the absolute value, rewriting the inequality as a compound inequality without absolute values, and then solving for the variable. Special attention must be given to cases where the boundary value is zero or negative, as these determine whether solutions exist or are unique. Mastery of these concepts enables effective problem-solving and a deeper understanding of how absolute value relates to distance and inequality constraints.