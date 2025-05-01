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Adding and Subtracting Polynomials definitions

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  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of terms with variables and exponents, often combined using addition or subtraction.
  • Monomial
    A single term consisting of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent.
  • Trinomial
    An expression containing exactly three terms, each with variables or constants.
  • Like Terms
    Terms sharing identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined in operations.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in a term, multiplying the variable or variables.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.
  • Constant
    A term without variables, representing a fixed value in an expression.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group terms, affecting the order and sign changes during operations.
  • Vertical Alignment
    A method of organizing terms by degree, stacking like terms to simplify addition or subtraction.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, indicating its complexity.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations without an equals sign.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, containing variables, exponents, or constants.
  • Sign
    A symbol indicating whether a term is positive or negative, crucial when distributing in subtraction.
  • Distributive Property
    A rule used to apply a sign or number across terms inside parentheses, especially in subtraction.
  • Algebraic Expression
    A combination of variables, numbers, and operations forming a mathematical phrase.