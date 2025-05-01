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Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and exponents, often combined using addition or subtraction. Monomial A single term consisting of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent. Trinomial An expression containing exactly three terms, each with variables or constants. Like Terms Terms sharing identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined in operations. Coefficient The numerical factor in a term, multiplying the variable or variables. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term. Constant A term without variables, representing a fixed value in an expression. Parentheses Symbols used to group terms, affecting the order and sign changes during operations. Vertical Alignment A method of organizing terms by degree, stacking like terms to simplify addition or subtraction. Degree The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, indicating its complexity. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations without an equals sign. Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, containing variables, exponents, or constants. Sign A symbol indicating whether a term is positive or negative, crucial when distributing in subtraction. Distributive Property A rule used to apply a sign or number across terms inside parentheses, especially in subtraction. Algebraic Expression A combination of variables, numbers, and operations forming a mathematical phrase.
Adding and Subtracting Polynomials definitions
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