Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and exponents, often combined using addition or subtraction.

Monomial A single term consisting of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent.

Trinomial An expression containing exactly three terms, each with variables or constants.

Like Terms Terms sharing identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined in operations.

Coefficient The numerical factor in a term, multiplying the variable or variables.

Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.