Adding and subtracting polynomials involves combining like terms, which are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents. For example, terms like 5x² and -3x² can be combined because they share the variable x raised to the power of 2, but 3x cannot be combined with 5x² since the exponents differ.

When adding polynomials, you can remove parentheses without changing the signs of the terms. For instance, adding (6x² + 3x) and (2x - 8) simplifies to 6x² + 3x + 2x - 8. Then, by combining like terms, the 3x and 2x add up to 5x, resulting in the simplified polynomial 6x² + 5x - 8.

Subtracting polynomials requires careful attention to the negative sign in front of parentheses. This negative sign must be distributed to each term inside the parentheses, effectively flipping their signs. For example, subtracting (5x + 10) from x² - 2x + 4 becomes x² - 2x + 4 - 5x - 10 after distribution. Combining like terms then yields x² - 7x - 6.

Another useful method for adding polynomials is to align like terms vertically, similar to how numbers are added in arithmetic. For example, when adding 5x² + 2x + 3 and 1x² + 7x + 8, stacking the terms by degree makes it easier to combine: the x² terms add to 6x², the x terms add to 9x, and the constants add to 11, resulting in 6x² + 9x + 11.

Mastering the addition and subtraction of polynomials by combining like terms and properly handling subtraction through distribution is essential for simplifying expressions and solving algebraic problems efficiently.