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What are like terms in polynomials? Like terms are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents. When adding polynomials, what happens to the signs of the terms inside parentheses? The signs of the terms inside parentheses do not change when adding polynomials; you can simply remove the parentheses. What must you do before subtracting one polynomial from another? You must distribute the negative sign to every term inside the parentheses before combining like terms. Why can't you combine 3x² and x in a polynomial? You can't combine 3x² and x because they have different exponents, so they are not like terms. How do you combine 5x² and -3x²? You add their coefficients to get 2x², since they are like terms. What is the result of adding 3x and 2x? The result is 5x, because they are like terms with the same variable and exponent. What is the first step when subtracting (5x + 10) from another polynomial? The first step is to distribute the negative sign to both 5x and 10, making them -5x and -10. How do you organize polynomials to make adding or subtracting easier? You can align like terms vertically by their degree, such as stacking x² terms, x terms, and constants. What is the result of combining -2x and -5x? The result is -7x, since you add the coefficients of like terms. What do you do with constants when adding or subtracting polynomials? You combine constants by adding or subtracting their values, just like with other like terms. Why is it important to identify coefficients, exponents, and terms when working with polynomials? Identifying these helps you correctly combine like terms and avoid mistakes in operations. What happens if you forget to distribute the negative sign when subtracting polynomials? You will get the wrong answer because the signs of the terms in the second polynomial will not be correct. How can color coding or highlighting help when adding or subtracting polynomials? Color coding helps you visually group like terms, making it easier to combine them correctly. What is the sum of (5x² + 2x + 3) and (x² + 7x + 8) when aligned vertically? The sum is 6x² + 9x + 11, found by adding the coefficients of like terms. What is the main difference between adding and subtracting polynomials? The main difference is that subtraction requires distributing the negative sign to all terms in the second polynomial before combining like terms.
Adding and Subtracting Polynomials quiz
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