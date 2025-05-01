What are like terms in polynomials? Like terms are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents.

When adding polynomials, what happens to the signs of the terms inside parentheses? The signs of the terms inside parentheses do not change when adding polynomials; you can simply remove the parentheses.

What must you do before subtracting one polynomial from another? You must distribute the negative sign to every term inside the parentheses before combining like terms.

Why can't you combine 3x² and x in a polynomial? You can't combine 3x² and x because they have different exponents, so they are not like terms.

How do you combine 5x² and -3x²? You add their coefficients to get 2x², since they are like terms.

What is the result of adding 3x and 2x? The result is 5x, because they are like terms with the same variable and exponent.