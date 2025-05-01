Rational Expression A fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring simplification and factoring.

Common Denominator A shared denominator between two or more rational expressions, allowing numerators to be combined directly.

Numerator The top part of a rational expression, which is combined or simplified when adding or subtracting.

Denominator The bottom part of a rational expression, kept unchanged when combining expressions with the same value.

Simplification The process of reducing a rational expression to its most basic form by canceling common factors.

Factoring Breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler expressions, often used to reveal common factors.