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Rational Expression A fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring simplification and factoring. Common Denominator A shared denominator between two or more rational expressions, allowing numerators to be combined directly. Numerator The top part of a rational expression, which is combined or simplified when adding or subtracting. Denominator The bottom part of a rational expression, kept unchanged when combining expressions with the same value. Simplification The process of reducing a rational expression to its most basic form by canceling common factors. Factoring Breaking down a polynomial into products of simpler expressions, often used to reveal common factors. Prime Factor A basic building block of a number or expression, used to simplify numerators and denominators. Quadratic A polynomial of degree two, often requiring factoring to simplify rational expressions. Trinomial A polynomial with three terms, commonly encountered when factoring numerators in rational expressions. Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable in a polynomial, important for combining and simplifying terms. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables and coefficients, forming numerators and denominators. Exponent A value indicating repeated multiplication of a variable, often seen in terms like x squared. Term A single part of a polynomial, separated by addition or subtraction, combined when adding or subtracting expressions. Negative Sign A symbol distributed across terms in subtraction, affecting the outcome when combining numerators. Polynomial Division A process used to simplify rational expressions, often after factoring and canceling common factors.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Common Denominators definitions
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