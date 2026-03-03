Adding and subtracting rational expressions follows the same fundamental principles as working with rational numbers, with the added step of managing variables and simplifying expressions. When two rational expressions share the same denominator, you combine their numerators directly while keeping the denominator unchanged. For example, adding \(\frac{5}{18}\) and \(\frac{1}{18}\) results in \(\frac{5 + 1}{18} = \frac{6}{18}\). Simplifying this fraction involves factoring both numerator and denominator into their prime factors: \(6 = 3 \times 2\) and \(18 = 3 \times 3 \times 2\). Canceling common factors leaves \(\frac{1}{3}\) as the simplified result.

This approach extends naturally to rational expressions with variables. For instance, adding \(\frac{5}{18x}\) and \(\frac{1}{18x}\) yields \(\frac{5 + 1}{18x} = \frac{6}{18x}\). Simplification again requires factoring the numeric part and recognizing the variable factor in the denominator. Factoring \$6\( and \)18\( as before and canceling common factors, along with the variable \)x\(, simplifies the expression to \(\frac{1}{3x}\). This highlights the importance of always simplifying rational expressions after addition or subtraction to present the answer in its simplest form.

When subtracting rational expressions with a common denominator, it is crucial to distribute the negative sign across all terms in the numerator of the expression being subtracted. For example, consider subtracting \(\frac{-x + 2}{x - 1}\) from \(\frac{x^2}{x - 1}\). The combined expression becomes:

\[\frac{x^2}{x - 1} - \frac{-x + 2}{x - 1} = \frac{x^2 - (-x + 2)}{x - 1} = \frac{x^2 + x - 2}{x - 1}\]

Next, factor the numerator \)x^2 + x - 2\(. Since the leading coefficient is 1, find two numbers that multiply to \)-2\( and add to \)1\(, which are \)2\( and \)-1\(. Factoring gives:

\[\frac{(x - 1)(x + 2)}{x - 1}\]

Canceling the common factor \)(x - 1)$ in numerator and denominator simplifies the expression to:

\[x + 2\]

This example demonstrates that simplifying after combining rational expressions often involves factoring polynomials and canceling common factors. Mastery of factoring techniques, especially for quadratics, is essential for simplifying rational expressions effectively.

In summary, adding or subtracting rational expressions requires identifying a common denominator, combining the numerators appropriately (adding or subtracting with careful attention to signs), and then simplifying the resulting expression by factoring and canceling common factors. This process mirrors the arithmetic of rational numbers but incorporates algebraic manipulation to handle variables and polynomial expressions. Consistently simplifying your final answer ensures clarity and correctness in your solutions.