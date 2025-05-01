What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with common denominators? Combine the numerators over the common denominator.

When adding 5/18 and 1/18, what do you do with the numerators and denominators? Add the numerators (5 + 1) and keep the denominator the same (18).

Why is it important to simplify your final answer when adding or subtracting rational expressions? Simplifying ensures the answer is in its simplest form and may involve canceling common factors.

What must you remember to do when subtracting rational expressions? Distribute the negative sign to all terms in the numerator of the second expression.

How do you simplify 6/18x? Factor both numerator and denominator, cancel common factors, and the answer is 1/3x.

What is the result of adding 5/18x and 1/18x? The result is 6/18x, which simplifies to 1/3x.