Rational Expression A fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring simplification or manipulation.

Least Common Denominator The smallest shared multiple of denominators, found by factoring and multiplying all unique factors present.

Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two distinct terms, often used in denominators for factoring.

Equivalent Expression A rewritten form of an expression that maintains the same value, achieved by multiplying by missing factors.

Missing Factor A component absent from a denominator, necessary for creating a common denominator in rational expressions.

Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, combined or simplified during addition or subtraction.