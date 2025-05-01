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Rational Expression A fraction where both numerator and denominator are polynomials, often requiring simplification or manipulation. Least Common Denominator The smallest shared multiple of denominators, found by factoring and multiplying all unique factors present. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two distinct terms, often used in denominators for factoring. Equivalent Expression A rewritten form of an expression that maintains the same value, achieved by multiplying by missing factors. Missing Factor A component absent from a denominator, necessary for creating a common denominator in rational expressions. Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, combined or simplified during addition or subtraction. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, often factored to find commonality for operations. Polynomial An expression made up of terms with variables and coefficients, forming the basis of rational expressions. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable within a term, distributed and combined during simplification. Like Terms Terms sharing identical variable parts, combined to simplify numerators in rational expressions. Standard Form An arrangement of a polynomial or expression where terms are ordered by degree, aiding clarity and simplification. Factoring The process of breaking down expressions into products of simpler components, essential for finding common denominators. Distribution Applying a coefficient to each term inside parentheses, used to expand numerators before combining terms. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most concise form, often after combining like terms and factoring. Rational Number A number expressed as a fraction of two integers, serving as a model for operations with rational expressions.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators definitions
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