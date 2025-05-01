Back
What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with different denominators? The first step is to find the least common denominator (LCD) of the rational expressions. How do you find the least common denominator (LCD) for rational expressions? You factor each denominator and multiply together all unique factors to form the LCD. What do you do after finding the LCD when adding rational expressions? You rewrite each rational expression as an equivalent expression with the LCD as the new denominator. How do you create equivalent rational expressions with the LCD? Multiply the numerator and denominator of each expression by the missing factor(s) needed to reach the LCD. Once denominators are the same, what is the next step in adding or subtracting rational expressions? Combine the numerators using addition or subtraction, and keep the common denominator. What should you do after combining the numerators in rational expressions? Simplify the numerator by distributing and combining like terms if possible. Why is factoring denominators important when finding the LCD? Factoring helps identify all unique factors needed to construct the LCD. In the example with denominators x+4 and x-8, what is the LCD? The LCD is (x + 4)(x - 8). How do you handle subtraction when combining numerators in rational expressions? Distribute the subtraction sign (or negative coefficient) across all terms in the numerator before combining. What is the simplified numerator when subtracting 2/(x+4) and 7/(x-8)? The simplified numerator is -5x - 44. What is the final simplified form of 2/(x+4) - 7/(x-8)? The final form is (-5x - 44)/[(x + 4)(x - 8)]. Why do we multiply the numerator and denominator by the missing factor when finding equivalent expressions? This ensures each expression has the same denominator, allowing them to be added or subtracted. What is the purpose of combining like terms in the numerator after addition or subtraction? Combining like terms simplifies the expression to its most reduced form. What mathematical concepts are reinforced by adding and subtracting rational expressions? This process reinforces understanding of polynomials, terms, coefficients, and exponents. What should you do if the numerator and denominator share a common factor after simplifying? You should factor and reduce the expression further by canceling any common factors.
Adding and Subtracting Rational Expressions with Different Denominators quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15