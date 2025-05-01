What is the first step when adding or subtracting rational expressions with different denominators? The first step is to find the least common denominator (LCD) of the rational expressions.

How do you find the least common denominator (LCD) for rational expressions? You factor each denominator and multiply together all unique factors to form the LCD.

What do you do after finding the LCD when adding rational expressions? You rewrite each rational expression as an equivalent expression with the LCD as the new denominator.

How do you create equivalent rational expressions with the LCD? Multiply the numerator and denominator of each expression by the missing factor(s) needed to reach the LCD.

Once denominators are the same, what is the next step in adding or subtracting rational expressions? Combine the numerators using addition or subtraction, and keep the common denominator.

What should you do after combining the numerators in rational expressions? Simplify the numerator by distributing and combining like terms if possible.