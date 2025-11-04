Adding and subtracting rational expressions with unlike denominators involves a process similar to working with rational numbers. The key step is to find the least common denominator (LCD), which allows you to rewrite each rational expression as an equivalent expression with a common denominator. For example, when adding fractions like \(\frac{1}{30}\) and \(\frac{1}{20}\), the LCD is 60. Multiplying the numerator and denominator of each fraction by the missing factor (2 for \(\frac{1}{30}\) and 3 for \(\frac{1}{20}\)) converts them to \(\frac{2}{60}\) and \(\frac{3}{60}\), respectively. Adding these gives \(\frac{5}{60}\), which simplifies to \(\frac{1}{12}\).

This same principle applies to rational expressions. Suppose you have expressions with denominators \$30x\( and \)20x^2\(. The LCD here is \)60x^2\(. To rewrite each expression with this common denominator, multiply the numerator and denominator of \)\frac{1}{30x}\( by \)2x\( to get \)\frac{2x}{60x^2}\(, and multiply the numerator and denominator of \)\frac{1}{20x^2}\( by 3 to get \)\frac{3}{60x^2}\(. Adding these yields \)\frac{2x + 3}{60x^2}\(, which is the combined rational expression.

When working with polynomial denominators, factor each denominator completely to find the LCD. For instance, with denominators \)x + 4\( and \)x - 8\(, the LCD is their product \)(x + 4)(x - 8)\(. To add or subtract rational expressions like \)\frac{2}{x + 4}\( and \)\frac{7}{x - 8}\(, multiply the numerator and denominator of each by the missing factor: multiply \)\frac{2}{x + 4}\( by \)\frac{x - 8}{x - 8}\( and \)\frac{7}{x - 8}\( by \)\frac{x + 4}{x + 4}\(. This gives equivalent expressions with the common denominator \)(x + 4)(x - 8)$. Combining the numerators and simplifying involves distributing and combining like terms:

\[\frac{2(x - 8) - 7(x + 4)}{(x + 4)(x - 8)} = \frac{2x - 16 - 7x - 28}{(x + 4)(x - 8)} = \frac{-5x - 44}{(x + 4)(x - 8)}.\]

This final expression is the fully simplified result of the subtraction.

Understanding how to find the least common denominator, rewrite rational expressions as equivalent expressions, and then combine and simplify the numerators is essential for adding and subtracting rational expressions. Mastery of these steps enables you to handle more complex algebraic fractions confidently and lays the foundation for further work with rational functions.