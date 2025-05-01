Back
Function Composition Process of substituting one function into another, resulting in a new expression with combined operations. Composite Function Resulting expression after one function is substituted into another, often simplified to a polynomial. Inside Function Expression placed within another function during composition, determining the initial substitution. Outside Function Expression receiving the substitution during composition, dictating the final structure. Notation Symbolic representation of composition, often written as f(g(x)) or with a small circle between function names. Polynomial Algebraic expression formed by combining composed functions, typically simplified using algebraic methods. FOIL Method Technique for expanding binomials, used to simplify expressions resulting from function composition. Evaluation Process of substituting a specific value into a function or composite function to obtain a numerical result. Shortcut Method Alternative approach for evaluating composed functions by sequentially substituting values, saving time in some cases. Descending Powers Arrangement of terms in a polynomial from highest to lowest exponent, often seen after simplifying compositions. Coefficient Numerical factor multiplying a variable in a polynomial, affected by composition and simplification. Degree Highest exponent in a polynomial, indicating the complexity of the composed function. Substitution Replacement of variables or expressions within a function, central to the process of composition. Sequential Evaluation Stepwise process of evaluating the inside function first, then using its result in the outside function. Simplification Reduction of composed expressions to their most concise form, often involving combining like terms and expanding.
Composition of Functions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15