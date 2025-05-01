Function Composition Process of substituting one function into another, resulting in a new expression with combined operations.

Composite Function Resulting expression after one function is substituted into another, often simplified to a polynomial.

Inside Function Expression placed within another function during composition, determining the initial substitution.

Outside Function Expression receiving the substitution during composition, dictating the final structure.

Notation Symbolic representation of composition, often written as f(g(x)) or with a small circle between function names.

Polynomial Algebraic expression formed by combining composed functions, typically simplified using algebraic methods.