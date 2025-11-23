Function composition is a fundamental concept in mathematics that involves combining two functions to create a new function. When composing functions, instead of substituting a number into a function, you substitute one function into another. This process can initially seem challenging, but with practice, it becomes clearer.

To evaluate a function at a specific value, you replace the variable with that value. For example, if you have the function \( f(x) = x^2 + 3x - 10 \) and you want to evaluate it at \( f(7) \), you would calculate:

\( f(7) = 7^2 + 3(7) - 10 = 49 + 21 - 10 = 60 \).

In contrast, when composing functions, such as finding \( f(g(x)) \), you replace the variable in \( f(x) \) with the entire function \( g(x) \). For instance, if \( g(x) = x - 2 \), then:

\( f(g(x)) = f(x - 2) = (x - 2)^2 + 3(x - 2) - 10 \).

Upon simplifying, this results in:

\( f(g(x)) = x^2 - x - 12 \).

Function composition can be denoted as \( f \circ g \), which indicates that \( g \) is applied first, followed by \( f \). The notation emphasizes that \( f \) is the outer function and \( g \) is the inner function.

To illustrate further, consider the functions \( f(x) = x + 4 \) and \( g(x) = x^2 - 3 \). To find \( f(g(x)) \), substitute \( g(x) \) into \( f(x) \):

\( f(g(x)) = f(x^2 - 3) = (x^2 - 3) + 4 = x^2 + 1 \).

For the reverse composition \( g(f(x)) \), substitute \( f(x) \) into \( g(x) \):

\( g(f(x)) = g(x + 4) = (x + 4)^2 - 3 \).

Expanding this using the FOIL method gives:

\( g(f(x)) = x^2 + 8x + 16 - 3 = x^2 + 8x + 13 \).

In summary, function composition allows you to create new functions by substituting one function into another, and understanding this process is crucial for solving more complex mathematical problems.