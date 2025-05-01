What does function composition involve when working with two functions f(x) and g(x)? Function composition involves replacing the variable in one function with another function, such as substituting g(x) into f(x) to create a new expression.

How do you write the composition of f and g using notation? The composition is written as f(g(x)), which can also be shown as (f ∘ g)(x).

In the composition f(g(x)), which function is considered the 'inside' function? g(x) is the inside function because it is substituted into f(x).

What is the result when you compose f(x) = x^2 + 3x - 10 with g(x) = x - 2 to form f(g(x))? The result is f(g(x)) = (x - 2)^2 + 3(x - 2) - 10, which simplifies to x^2 - x - 12.

What is the first step in composing f(x) and g(x) to form f(g(x))? Replace every x in f(x) with the expression g(x).

How do you simplify expressions like (x - 2)^2 when composing functions? You use the FOIL method to expand binomials, then combine like terms.