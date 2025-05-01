Direct Variation A relationship where two quantities increase or decrease together, modeled by a linear equation with a constant multiplier.

Inverse Variation A relationship where one quantity increases as the other decreases, represented by a constant divided by a variable.

Constant of Variation A fixed value that links two variables in a variation equation, found using a known pair of values.

Linear Relationship A connection between variables that forms a straight line when graphed, such as in direct variation.

Proportionality A consistent ratio or relationship between two quantities, either direct or inverse.

Equation of Direct Variation An expression in the form y = kx, showing two variables changing together with a constant multiplier.