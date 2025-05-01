Back
Direct Variation A relationship where two quantities increase or decrease together, modeled by a linear equation with a constant multiplier. Inverse Variation A relationship where one quantity increases as the other decreases, represented by a constant divided by a variable. Constant of Variation A fixed value that links two variables in a variation equation, found using a known pair of values. Linear Relationship A connection between variables that forms a straight line when graphed, such as in direct variation. Proportionality A consistent ratio or relationship between two quantities, either direct or inverse. Equation of Direct Variation An expression in the form y = kx, showing two variables changing together with a constant multiplier. Equation of Inverse Variation An expression in the form y = k/x, showing one variable changes as the reciprocal of the other. Variable A symbol representing a quantity that can change or take on different values in an equation. Restriction A limitation on variable values, such as excluding zero in inverse variation to avoid division by zero. Direct Proportion A situation where two quantities maintain a constant ratio, increasing or decreasing together. Inverse Proportion A situation where the product of two quantities remains constant as one increases and the other decreases. Known Pair of Values A specific set of variable values used to determine the constant in a variation equation. Real World Application A practical scenario where variation concepts are used to model relationships between measurable quantities. Directly Proportional A description for variables that change in the same direction at a constant rate. Inversely Proportional A description for variables that change in opposite directions, maintaining a constant product. Linear Equation An algebraic statement where variables are to the first power and graph as a straight line. Reciprocal Relationship A connection where one variable is the inverse of another, as seen in inverse variation. Multiplicative Constant A fixed number multiplied by a variable in direct variation equations. Division by Zero An undefined operation that must be avoided, especially in inverse variation equations. Substitution The process of replacing a variable with a specific value to solve for another quantity. Graph of Direct Variation A straight line through the origin, representing a direct relationship between variables. Graph of Inverse Variation A curve that approaches the axes but never touches them, showing an inverse relationship. Opposite Relationship A situation where one variable increases as the other decreases, characteristic of inverse variation. Origin The point (0,0) on a graph, which direct variation lines always pass through. Product The result of multiplying two quantities, which remains constant in inverse variation.
Direct & Inverse Variation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/25