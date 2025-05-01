What is the general equation for direct variation? The general equation for direct variation is y = kx, where k is the constant of variation.

How do you describe the relationship between two variables in direct variation? In direct variation, as one variable increases or decreases, the other does the same.

What does the constant of variation (k) represent in direct variation? The constant of variation (k) is the fixed value that connects the two variables in the equation y = kx.

How do you find the constant of variation in a direct variation problem? You substitute the given values of x and y into y = kx and solve for k.

What does it mean if y varies directly as x? It means y is directly proportional to x, or y = kx for some constant k.

What is the general equation for inverse variation? The general equation for inverse variation is y = k/x, where k is the constant of variation.