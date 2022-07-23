Direct variation describes a relationship between two variables where one quantity increases or decreases in direct proportion to the other. This means if one variable goes up, the other also goes up; if one goes down, the other follows suit. Mathematically, this relationship is expressed as y = kx, where y and x are the variables, and k is the constant of variation. This constant k represents the rate at which y changes with respect to x, making the equation a linear function.
Direct variation is often described as y varies directly as x or y is directly proportional to x, both phrases indicating the same concept. To find the specific equation for a direct variation problem, you use known values of x and y to solve for the constant k. For example, if y = 10 when x = 2, substitute these values into the equation:
\[ y = kx \]
\[ 10 = k \times 2 \]
Solving for k gives:
\[ k = \frac{10}{2} = 5 \]
Thus, the direct variation equation becomes:
\[ y = 5x \]
Once the equation is established, it can be used to find y for any given x. For instance, when x = 6, substitute into the equation:
\[ y = 5 \times 6 = 30 \]
This approach highlights the importance of identifying the constant of variation to model linear relationships accurately. Direct variation is a foundational concept in algebra that extends to real-world applications, where quantities change proportionally. Understanding how to derive and use the equation y = kx enables solving various problems involving proportional relationships efficiently.