Back
Exponent Notation A compact way to represent repeated multiplication using a base and a small number above it indicating how many times to multiply. Base The number being repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, shown as the main value in exponent notation. Exponent The small number above the base in exponent notation, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself. Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, often described as the base to a certain value. Squared A special term for raising a number to the second power, meaning the base is multiplied by itself twice. Cubed A special term for raising a number to the third power, meaning the base is multiplied by itself three times. Product The result of multiplying numbers together, often used when expanding exponential expressions. Even Power An exponent that is an even number, which causes negative bases to result in positive values. Odd Power An exponent that is an odd number, which causes negative bases to result in negative values. Negative Base A base value less than zero in exponent notation, affecting the sign of the result depending on the exponent. Parentheses Symbols used to clarify which part of an expression is the base, especially important with negative numbers. Standard Form A way of writing expressions where each term is clearly shown, often used in polynomials and exponent notation. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a base raised to a power. Polynomial An algebraic expression with multiple terms, each possibly containing bases raised to powers. Repeated Multiplication The process of multiplying a number by itself several times, which exponent notation simplifies.
Evaluating Exponents definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15