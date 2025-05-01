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Evaluating Exponents definitions

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  • Exponent Notation
    A compact way to represent repeated multiplication using a base and a small number above it indicating how many times to multiply.
  • Base
    The number being repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression, shown as the main value in exponent notation.
  • Exponent
    The small number above the base in exponent notation, indicating how many times the base is multiplied by itself.
  • Power
    The result of raising a base to an exponent, often described as the base to a certain value.
  • Squared
    A special term for raising a number to the second power, meaning the base is multiplied by itself twice.
  • Cubed
    A special term for raising a number to the third power, meaning the base is multiplied by itself three times.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying numbers together, often used when expanding exponential expressions.
  • Even Power
    An exponent that is an even number, which causes negative bases to result in positive values.
  • Odd Power
    An exponent that is an odd number, which causes negative bases to result in negative values.
  • Negative Base
    A base value less than zero in exponent notation, affecting the sign of the result depending on the exponent.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to clarify which part of an expression is the base, especially important with negative numbers.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing expressions where each term is clearly shown, often used in polynomials and exponent notation.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, which may include a base raised to a power.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with multiple terms, each possibly containing bases raised to powers.
  • Repeated Multiplication
    The process of multiplying a number by itself several times, which exponent notation simplifies.