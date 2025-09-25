When a number is multiplied by itself multiple times, writing out the entire multiplication can be cumbersome. Exponent notation offers a compact and efficient way to express this repeated multiplication. In exponent notation, the base is the number being multiplied, and the exponent (or power) indicates how many times the base is multiplied by itself. For example, the expression \$8 \times 8 \times 8 \times 8\( can be written as \)8^4\(, which is read as "eight to the fourth power."

This notation applies universally: if a number b is multiplied by itself n times, it is written as \)b^n\(, read as "b to the nth power." Understanding how to convert between repeated multiplication and exponent notation is essential for simplifying expressions and performing calculations efficiently.

To evaluate exponential expressions, you can expand them back into repeated multiplication. For instance, \)7^2\( (seven squared) means \)7 \times 7\(, which equals 49. The exponent 2 is often called "squared," a special term used for this power.

Similarly, \)10^3\( (ten cubed) represents \)10 \times 10 \times 10\(. Calculating this step-by-step, \)10 \times 10 = 100\(, and then \)100 \times 10 = 1,000\(. The exponent 3 is commonly referred to as "cubed."

For higher exponents, such as \)2^5\(, you multiply the base five times: \)2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2\(. Grouping the multiplication can simplify the process: \)2 \times 2 = 4\(, another \)2 \times 2 = 4\(, so the expression becomes \)4 \times 4 \times 2\(. Then, \)4 \times 4 = 16\(, and \)16 \times 2 = 32\(. Thus, \)2^5 = 32\(.

It is important to note that if a number has no visible exponent, it is understood to have an exponent of one. For example, the number 4 is equivalent to \)4^1$. This concept is fundamental when working with exponents in more complex expressions.

Mastering exponent notation not only streamlines mathematical writing but also enhances the ability to work with powers and roots in algebra and beyond.