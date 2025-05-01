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Evaluating Exponents quiz

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  • What does exponent notation represent in mathematics?
    Exponent notation represents repeated multiplication of a base number by itself a certain number of times.
  • In the expression 8^4, what is the base and what is the exponent?
    The base is 8 and the exponent is 4.
  • How would you verbally read the expression 8^4?
    You would read it as 'eight to the fourth power.'
  • What does the expression 7^2 mean and what is its value?
    It means 7 multiplied by itself (7 × 7), which equals 49.
  • What special term is used for an exponent of 2?
    An exponent of 2 is called 'squared.'
  • What special term is used for an exponent of 3?
    An exponent of 3 is called 'cubed.'
  • How do you expand 10^3 as a product and what is its value?
    10^3 expands to 10 × 10 × 10, which equals 1,000.
  • What does it mean if a number is written without an exponent?
    It means the number has an implied exponent of 1.
  • How do you evaluate 2^5 and what is the result?
    Multiply 2 by itself five times (2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2), which equals 32.
  • What is the value of (-2)^4 and why?
    (-2)^4 equals 16 because multiplying an even number of negatives results in a positive.
  • What is the value of (-3)^3 and why?
    (-3)^3 equals -27 because multiplying an odd number of negatives results in a negative.
  • What happens when a negative number is raised to an even power?
    The result is positive because the negatives pair off.
  • What happens when a negative number is raised to an odd power?
    The result is negative because there is one unpaired negative.
  • What is the value of -5^2 and why is it different from (-5)^2?
    -5^2 equals -25 because it means negative one times 5 squared, not negative five squared.
  • Why is it important to pay attention to parentheses in exponential expressions with negatives?
    Parentheses determine whether the negative is part of the base or just a factor, which affects the sign of the result.