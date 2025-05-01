What does exponent notation represent in mathematics? Exponent notation represents repeated multiplication of a base number by itself a certain number of times.

In the expression 8^4, what is the base and what is the exponent? The base is 8 and the exponent is 4.

How would you verbally read the expression 8^4? You would read it as 'eight to the fourth power.'

What does the expression 7^2 mean and what is its value? It means 7 multiplied by itself (7 × 7), which equals 49.

What special term is used for an exponent of 2? An exponent of 2 is called 'squared.'

What special term is used for an exponent of 3? An exponent of 3 is called 'cubed.'