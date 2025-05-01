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What does exponent notation represent in mathematics? Exponent notation represents repeated multiplication of a base number by itself a certain number of times. In the expression 8^4, what is the base and what is the exponent? The base is 8 and the exponent is 4. How would you verbally read the expression 8^4? You would read it as 'eight to the fourth power.' What does the expression 7^2 mean and what is its value? It means 7 multiplied by itself (7 × 7), which equals 49. What special term is used for an exponent of 2? An exponent of 2 is called 'squared.' What special term is used for an exponent of 3? An exponent of 3 is called 'cubed.' How do you expand 10^3 as a product and what is its value? 10^3 expands to 10 × 10 × 10, which equals 1,000. What does it mean if a number is written without an exponent? It means the number has an implied exponent of 1. How do you evaluate 2^5 and what is the result? Multiply 2 by itself five times (2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2), which equals 32. What is the value of (-2)^4 and why? (-2)^4 equals 16 because multiplying an even number of negatives results in a positive. What is the value of (-3)^3 and why? (-3)^3 equals -27 because multiplying an odd number of negatives results in a negative. What happens when a negative number is raised to an even power? The result is positive because the negatives pair off. What happens when a negative number is raised to an odd power? The result is negative because there is one unpaired negative. What is the value of -5^2 and why is it different from (-5)^2? -5^2 equals -25 because it means negative one times 5 squared, not negative five squared. Why is it important to pay attention to parentheses in exponential expressions with negatives? Parentheses determine whether the negative is part of the base or just a factor, which affects the sign of the result.
Evaluating Exponents quiz
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