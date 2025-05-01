Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations without an equals sign.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing a value that can change within an expression.

Coefficient A fixed numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an expression.

Constant A number in an expression that remains unchanged and is not attached to any variable.

Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in expressions.

Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, shown as a superscript.