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Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations without an equals sign. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing a value that can change within an expression. Coefficient A fixed numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an expression. Constant A number in an expression that remains unchanged and is not attached to any variable. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in expressions. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, shown as a superscript. Order of Operations A set of rules determining the sequence in which calculations are performed in an expression. Term A single part of an expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which may include variables and coefficients. Monomial An expression consisting of only one term, which may include a variable and a coefficient. Polynomial An expression made up of multiple terms, each with variables and coefficients, combined by addition or subtraction. Degree The highest exponent of a variable in an expression, indicating its complexity. Standard Form An arrangement of terms in an expression from highest to lowest degree. Scientific Notation A method of writing numbers using powers of ten, useful for expressing very large or small values.
Evaluating Expressions definitions
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