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Evaluating Expressions definitions

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  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations without an equals sign.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing a value that can change within an expression.
  • Coefficient
    A fixed numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an expression.
  • Constant
    A number in an expression that remains unchanged and is not attached to any variable.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in expressions.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, shown as a superscript.
  • Order of Operations
    A set of rules determining the sequence in which calculations are performed in an expression.
  • Term
    A single part of an expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which may include variables and coefficients.
  • Monomial
    An expression consisting of only one term, which may include a variable and a coefficient.
  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of multiple terms, each with variables and coefficients, combined by addition or subtraction.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent of a variable in an expression, indicating its complexity.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of terms in an expression from highest to lowest degree.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of writing numbers using powers of ten, useful for expressing very large or small values.