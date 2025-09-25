Algebraic expressions are mathematical phrases that combine numbers and variables using operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. A variable is a letter that represents an unknown or changeable value, commonly denoted by letters like x, y, or z. Unlike variables, a coefficient is a fixed number multiplying the variable, and a constant is a standalone number without any variable attached. Both coefficients and constants remain unchanged, while the value of a variable can vary.

To work with algebraic expressions effectively, one key skill is to evaluate them by substituting variables with specific numerical values. For example, given the expression \$2x + 5\(, if \)x = 4\(, substituting yields \)2 \times 4 + 5\(. Applying the order of operations, multiplication is performed first, resulting in \)8 + 5 = 13\(. Thus, the expression evaluates to 13 for \)x = 4\(.

When expressions contain multiple variables, such as \)\frac{1}{2}a + 4b\(, each variable is replaced with its corresponding value. For instance, if \)a = 10\( and \)b = -6\(, the expression becomes \)\frac{1}{2} \times 10 + 4 \times (-6)\(. Calculating each term gives \)5 + (-24)\(, which simplifies to \)-19\(. This demonstrates how to handle multiple variables during evaluation.

Exponents also play a role in algebraic expressions. Consider the expression \)-8y^3\( with \)y = 2\(. Substituting the variable results in \)-8 \times 2^3\(. Since \)2^3\( means \)2 \times 2 \times 2 = 8\(, the expression simplifies to \)-8 \times 8 = -64$. Understanding how to evaluate powers is essential for correctly simplifying expressions involving exponents.

Mastering algebraic expressions involves recognizing the roles of variables, coefficients, and constants, and applying substitution and order of operations to evaluate expressions accurately. This foundational knowledge is crucial for progressing in algebra and solving more complex mathematical problems.