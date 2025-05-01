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What is a variable in an algebraic expression? A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change. What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression. What is a constant in an algebraic expression? A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached to it. How do you evaluate an algebraic expression? To evaluate an expression, substitute the variables with the given values and perform the operations. What is the value of 2x + 5 when x = 4? Substitute x with 4 to get 2*4 + 5 = 8 + 5 = 13. How do you evaluate an expression with more than one variable? Replace each variable with its given value and then perform the operations as usual. What is the value of (1/2)a + 4b when a = 10 and b = -6? Substitute a with 10 and b with -6 to get (1/2)*10 + 4*(-6) = 5 - 24 = -19. What does y^3 mean in an expression? y^3 means y is multiplied by itself three times, or y * y * y. How do you evaluate -8y^3 when y = 2? Substitute y with 2 to get -8*(2^3) = -8*8 = -64. What is the first step when evaluating an expression with exponents? Calculate the exponent before performing other operations, following the order of operations. What does the word 'variable' imply about its value? It implies that the value can change or vary depending on the situation. Do coefficients and constants change when evaluating expressions? No, coefficients and constants remain the same; only variables change. What is the order of operations when evaluating expressions? Perform exponents first, then multiplication/division, and finally addition/subtraction. What is an algebraic expression? An algebraic expression combines numbers, variables, and operations. Why is understanding terms, coefficients, and exponents important in algebra? It helps in working with polynomials, monomials, and multivariable polynomials, forming the basis for advanced concepts.
Evaluating Expressions quiz
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