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Evaluating Expressions quiz

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  • What is a variable in an algebraic expression?
    A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change.
  • What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression?
    A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression.
  • What is a constant in an algebraic expression?
    A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached to it.
  • How do you evaluate an algebraic expression?
    To evaluate an expression, substitute the variables with the given values and perform the operations.
  • What is the value of 2x + 5 when x = 4?
    Substitute x with 4 to get 2*4 + 5 = 8 + 5 = 13.
  • How do you evaluate an expression with more than one variable?
    Replace each variable with its given value and then perform the operations as usual.
  • What is the value of (1/2)a + 4b when a = 10 and b = -6?
    Substitute a with 10 and b with -6 to get (1/2)*10 + 4*(-6) = 5 - 24 = -19.
  • What does y^3 mean in an expression?
    y^3 means y is multiplied by itself three times, or y * y * y.
  • How do you evaluate -8y^3 when y = 2?
    Substitute y with 2 to get -8*(2^3) = -8*8 = -64.
  • What is the first step when evaluating an expression with exponents?
    Calculate the exponent before performing other operations, following the order of operations.
  • What does the word 'variable' imply about its value?
    It implies that the value can change or vary depending on the situation.
  • Do coefficients and constants change when evaluating expressions?
    No, coefficients and constants remain the same; only variables change.
  • What is the order of operations when evaluating expressions?
    Perform exponents first, then multiplication/division, and finally addition/subtraction.
  • What is an algebraic expression?
    An algebraic expression combines numbers, variables, and operations.
  • Why is understanding terms, coefficients, and exponents important in algebra?
    It helps in working with polynomials, monomials, and multivariable polynomials, forming the basis for advanced concepts.