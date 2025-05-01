What is a variable in an algebraic expression? A variable is a letter that represents any number or value, and its value can change.

What is a coefficient in an algebraic expression? A coefficient is a constant number that multiplies a variable in an expression.

What is a constant in an algebraic expression? A constant is a fixed number in an expression that does not have a variable attached to it.

How do you evaluate an algebraic expression? To evaluate an expression, substitute the variables with the given values and perform the operations.

What is the value of 2x + 5 when x = 4? Substitute x with 4 to get 2*4 + 5 = 8 + 5 = 13.

How do you evaluate an expression with more than one variable? Replace each variable with its given value and then perform the operations as usual.