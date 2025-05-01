Polynomial An expression made up of terms, each consisting of a coefficient, variable, and exponent, combined using addition or subtraction.

Greatest Common Factor The largest factor that evenly divides every term in a polynomial, including both numbers and variables.

Prime Factorization A breakdown of a number or term into a product of prime numbers and variables, often used to identify common factors.

Coefficient A numerical value multiplied by a variable in a term, indicating the term's magnitude.

Exponent A value showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term.

Term A single part of a polynomial, composed of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent.