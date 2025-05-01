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Polynomial An expression made up of terms, each consisting of a coefficient, variable, and exponent, combined using addition or subtraction. Greatest Common Factor The largest factor that evenly divides every term in a polynomial, including both numbers and variables. Prime Factorization A breakdown of a number or term into a product of prime numbers and variables, often used to identify common factors. Coefficient A numerical value multiplied by a variable in a term, indicating the term's magnitude. Exponent A value showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term. Term A single part of a polynomial, composed of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent. Binomial An expression consisting of exactly two terms joined by addition or subtraction. Factored Form A representation of a polynomial as a product of simpler expressions or factors. Grouping A technique for factoring polynomials with four terms by pairing and extracting common factors from each pair. Redistribution A process of multiplying factored expressions to verify the original polynomial is obtained. FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining First, Outer, Inner, and Last terms. Standard Form A way of writing a polynomial with terms ordered by descending exponents. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used with exponents and coefficients in polynomials. Factor A number or variable that divides another term or expression without leaving a remainder. Product The result of multiplying two or more numbers, terms, or expressions together.
Factoring by Greatest Common Factor & Grouping definitions
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