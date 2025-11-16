Factoring polynomials is a fundamental skill in algebra that involves breaking down expressions into simpler components. One of the most essential techniques is factoring by the greatest common factor (GCF). The GCF is defined as the largest factor that divides evenly into every term of a polynomial. To find the GCF, start by expressing each term as a product of its prime factors and variables, then identify the common factors shared by all terms.

For example, consider the terms 9𝑡² and 54𝑡. The prime factorization of 9𝑡² is 3 × 3 × 𝑡 × 𝑡, and for 54𝑡, it is 3 × 3 × 3 × 2 × 𝑡. The common factors are two 3s and one 𝑡, so the GCF is 3 × 3 × 𝑡 = 9𝑡. Factoring out the GCF involves rewriting each term as a product of the GCF and another factor. For 9𝑡², this is 9𝑡 × 𝑡, and for 54𝑡, it is 9𝑡 × 6. Thus, the polynomial can be expressed as 9𝑡(𝑡 + 6).

This process can be generalized: first, identify the GCF by prime factorization; second, rewrite each term as the product of the GCF and a remaining factor; third, factor out the GCF to simplify the polynomial. To verify the factorization, multiply the GCF back through the terms to ensure the original polynomial is recovered.

Consider a more complex polynomial: 6𝑥 + 12𝑥³ − 24𝑥⁴. The prime factorization of each term is:

6𝑥 = 2 × 3 × 𝑥

12𝑥³ = 2 × 2 × 3 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥

24𝑥⁴ = 2 × 2 × 2 × 3 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥 × 𝑥

The common factors are 2, 3, and one 𝑥, so the GCF is 6𝑥. Rewriting each term:

6𝑥 = 6𝑥 × 1

12𝑥³ = 6𝑥 × 2𝑥²

24𝑥⁴ = 6𝑥 × 4𝑥³

Factoring out 6𝑥 yields: 6𝑥(1 + 2𝑥² − 4𝑥³). This simplified form is easier to work with and can be checked by redistributing 6𝑥.

Recognizing when a GCF exists is straightforward when all terms share common numerical factors or variables. Factoring out the GCF is often the first and simplest step in polynomial factorization, helping to reduce complexity before applying other methods. Mastery of this technique enhances problem-solving efficiency and lays the groundwork for more advanced factoring strategies.