What does it mean to factor a number or term? To factor means to rewrite a number or term as a product of two or more numbers or terms.

How do you find the greatest common factor (GCF) of two numbers? Write each number in its prime factorization and multiply all the common prime factors together.

What is the GCF of 9 and 54? The GCF is 9, since both numbers share two factors of 3.

How do you find the GCF of terms with variables, like 9t² and 54t? Write each term in factored form, including variables, and multiply all the common factors, including the lowest power of each variable.

What is the GCF of 12a², 30a³, and 42a⁵? The GCF is 6a², since each term has a factor of 2, 3, and at least a².

What is the first step in factoring a polynomial using the GCF? Identify the greatest common factor among all the terms in the polynomial.