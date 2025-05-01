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Factoring Special Products definitions

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  • Difference of Squares
    A polynomial with two perfect square terms separated by subtraction, factored into the sum and difference of their square roots.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term polynomial where the first and last terms are perfect squares and the middle term equals twice their product.
  • Sum of Cubes
    A polynomial with two perfect cube terms added together, factored using a binomial and a trinomial with specific sign rules.
  • Difference of Cubes
    A polynomial with two perfect cube terms separated by subtraction, factored into a binomial and a trinomial following sign patterns.
  • Conjugates
    Two binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product yields a difference of squares.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used as a factor in special product patterns.
  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly appearing in perfect square and cube factoring rules.
  • Perfect Square
    A term that results from squaring a single value, crucial in identifying special factoring patterns.
  • Perfect Cube
    A term that results from cubing a single value, used in sum and difference of cubes factoring.
  • SOAP Rule
    An acronym guiding sign placement when factoring sums or differences of cubes: Same, Opposite, Always Positive.
  • Factorization Formula
    A specific algebraic rule used to rewrite special polynomials as products of simpler expressions.
  • Sign Value
    The positive or negative nature of terms, essential for applying correct factoring formulas.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor in a term, important for identifying perfect squares or cubes in polynomials.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, key in recognizing squares and cubes.
  • Term
    A single part of a polynomial, which may be a perfect square or cube, used in special product patterns.