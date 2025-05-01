Difference of Squares A polynomial with two perfect square terms separated by subtraction, factored into the sum and difference of their square roots.

Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial where the first and last terms are perfect squares and the middle term equals twice their product.

Sum of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms added together, factored using a binomial and a trinomial with specific sign rules.

Difference of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms separated by subtraction, factored into a binomial and a trinomial following sign patterns.

Conjugates Two binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product yields a difference of squares.

Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used as a factor in special product patterns.