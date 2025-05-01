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Difference of Squares A polynomial with two perfect square terms separated by subtraction, factored into the sum and difference of their square roots. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial where the first and last terms are perfect squares and the middle term equals twice their product. Sum of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms added together, factored using a binomial and a trinomial with specific sign rules. Difference of Cubes A polynomial with two perfect cube terms separated by subtraction, factored into a binomial and a trinomial following sign patterns. Conjugates Two binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product yields a difference of squares. Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of two terms, often used as a factor in special product patterns. Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly appearing in perfect square and cube factoring rules. Perfect Square A term that results from squaring a single value, crucial in identifying special factoring patterns. Perfect Cube A term that results from cubing a single value, used in sum and difference of cubes factoring. SOAP Rule An acronym guiding sign placement when factoring sums or differences of cubes: Same, Opposite, Always Positive. Factorization Formula A specific algebraic rule used to rewrite special polynomials as products of simpler expressions. Sign Value The positive or negative nature of terms, essential for applying correct factoring formulas. Coefficient A numerical factor in a term, important for identifying perfect squares or cubes in polynomials. Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, key in recognizing squares and cubes. Term A single part of a polynomial, which may be a perfect square or cube, used in special product patterns.
Factoring Special Products definitions
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