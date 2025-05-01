What is the formula for factoring a difference of squares? The formula is a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b).

What criteria must be met to use the difference of squares factoring rule? Both terms must be perfect squares and have opposite signs.

How would you factor x^2 - 4 using the difference of squares rule? It factors as (x + 2)(x - 2).

Can a sum of squares, like a^2 + b^2, be factored using the difference of squares rule? No, a sum of squares cannot be factored using this rule.

How do you factor 16 - 9x^2 using the difference of squares? It factors as (4 + 3x)(4 - 3x).

What is a perfect square trinomial and how is it factored? A perfect square trinomial has first and last terms as perfect squares and the middle term as 2ab; it factors as (a ± b)^2.