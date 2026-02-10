Factoring special polynomials often involves recognizing common patterns, one of the most important being the difference of squares. This occurs when an expression is the subtraction of two perfect square terms. The difference of squares can be factored using the formula:

\[a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b)\]

This formula is derived from the product of conjugates, where multiplying the sum and difference of the same two terms results in the difference of their squares. To apply this factoring method, first confirm that both terms are perfect squares and that they are separated by a subtraction sign.

For example, consider the polynomial \(x^2 - 4\). Here, \(x^2\) is a perfect square since it is \(x \times x\), and \$4\( is a perfect square since it is \)2 \times 2\(. Because the terms are subtracted, this fits the difference of squares pattern. Using the formula, it factors as:

\[x^2 - 4 = (x + 2)(x - 2)\]

It is crucial to note that this method only applies to differences of squares. Expressions like \)a^2 + b^2\( represent a sum of squares and cannot be factored using this formula.

Applying this to other examples, consider \)16 - 9x^2\(. Both \)16\( and \)9x^2\( are perfect squares since \)16 = 4^2\( and \)9x^2 = (3x)^2\(. The expression is a difference, so it factors as:

\[16 - 9x^2 = (4 + 3x)(4 - 3x)\]

On the other hand, an expression like \)y^2 + 25$ is a sum of squares, as both terms are positive perfect squares, but the sign is addition. This cannot be factored using the difference of squares method.

Understanding how to identify and factor differences of squares is a foundational skill in algebra that simplifies polynomial expressions and solves equations efficiently. Always verify the terms are perfect squares and that the operation between them is subtraction before applying the formula.