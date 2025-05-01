Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, typically arranged in descending powers of a variable.

Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when rewriting trinomials.

FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining products of first, outside, inside, and last terms.

Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication across addition, essential for expanding and factoring polynomials.

Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in an algebraic term, such as b in x² + bx + c.

Constant A fixed value in a polynomial, often represented as c in x² + bx + c, unaffected by variables.