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Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, typically arranged in descending powers of a variable. Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when rewriting trinomials. FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining products of first, outside, inside, and last terms. Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication across addition, essential for expanding and factoring polynomials. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in an algebraic term, such as b in x² + bx + c. Constant A fixed value in a polynomial, often represented as c in x² + bx + c, unaffected by variables. Factor Pair Two numbers whose product equals a given constant and whose sum matches a specified coefficient. Standard Form A polynomial written with terms in descending order of exponents, such as x² + bx + c. Like Terms Terms in a polynomial sharing identical variable parts, combined during simplification. Product The result of multiplying two or more numbers or expressions, crucial in factoring trinomials. Sum The result of adding two or more numbers, used to match the middle coefficient in factoring. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, as in x². T Chart A visual tool for organizing factor pairs, aiding in systematic identification for factoring. Polynomial An expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Term A single part of a polynomial, made up of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c definitions
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