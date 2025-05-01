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Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c definitions

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  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with three terms, typically arranged in descending powers of a variable.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with two terms, often used as factors when rewriting trinomials.
  • FOIL Method
    A technique for multiplying two binomials by combining products of first, outside, inside, and last terms.
  • Distributive Property
    A rule allowing multiplication across addition, essential for expanding and factoring polynomials.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable in an algebraic term, such as b in x² + bx + c.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in a polynomial, often represented as c in x² + bx + c, unaffected by variables.
  • Factor Pair
    Two numbers whose product equals a given constant and whose sum matches a specified coefficient.
  • Standard Form
    A polynomial written with terms in descending order of exponents, such as x² + bx + c.
  • Like Terms
    Terms in a polynomial sharing identical variable parts, combined during simplification.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more numbers or expressions, crucial in factoring trinomials.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two or more numbers, used to match the middle coefficient in factoring.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, as in x².
  • T Chart
    A visual tool for organizing factor pairs, aiding in systematic identification for factoring.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Term
    A single part of a polynomial, made up of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent.