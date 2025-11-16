Factoring trinomials of the form x2 + bx + c is a fundamental skill in algebra that allows you to rewrite quadratic expressions as the product of two binomials. This process is essentially the reverse of multiplying binomials using the FOIL method, which stands for First, Outside, Inside, Last. When multiplying two binomials like (x + p)(x + q), the result is a trinomial where the coefficient of x2 is 1, the middle term’s coefficient b is the sum of p and q, and the constant term c is the product of p and q. This relationship is key to factoring.

To factor a trinomial x2 + bx + c, you need to find two numbers that multiply to c and add up to b. For example, factoring x2 + 10x + 21 involves finding two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10, which are 3 and 7. Thus, the factorization is (x + 3)(x + 7).

When the numbers are less straightforward, organizing factor pairs in a T-chart can help. For instance, to factor x2 + 3x − 28, identify factor pairs of −28 and check which pair sums to 3. The pairs (−4, 7) multiply to −28 and add to 3, so the factorization is (x − 4)(x + 7).

Similarly, for x2 − 11x + 30, factor pairs of 30 are considered. Since the middle term is negative, both factors must be negative to produce a positive product. The pair (−5, −6) multiplies to 30 and adds to −11, so the factorization is (x − 5)(x − 6).

This method only applies when the coefficient of x2 is 1. To verify your factorization, multiply the binomials back using FOIL to ensure you return to the original trinomial. Mastering this technique enhances your ability to solve quadratic equations and simplifies expressions efficiently.

In summary, factoring trinomials involves identifying two numbers that satisfy both the product and sum conditions related to the constant and linear coefficients. Using systematic approaches like T-charts can simplify the process, especially with more complex numbers, reinforcing a deeper understanding of polynomial structure and algebraic manipulation.