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What is the general form of a trinomial that can be factored using the method discussed in the lesson? The general form is x² + bx + c, where the coefficient of x² is 1. When factoring x² + bx + c, what do the two numbers you are looking for need to do? They must multiply to c and add to b. What does the FOIL method stand for when multiplying two binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outside, Inside, Last, referring to the terms you multiply together. In the trinomial x² + 10x + 21, what are the two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10? The numbers are 3 and 7. How can you check if your factoring of a trinomial is correct? Multiply the two binomials back together to see if you get the original trinomial. What is the factored form of x² + 10x + 21? It is (x + 3)(x + 7). Why is it helpful to list all factor pairs of c when factoring trinomials? Listing factor pairs helps you systematically find which pair adds to b. What is the first step when factoring x² + 3x - 28? Identify the values of b (3) and c (-28). Which factor pair of -28 adds up to 3? The pair is -4 and 7. What is the factored form of x² + 3x - 28? It is (x - 4)(x + 7). For x² - 11x + 30, which factor pair of 30 adds to -11? The pair is -5 and -6. What is the factored form of x² - 11x + 30? It is (x - 5)(x - 6). Why must the coefficient of x² be 1 to use this factoring method? Because the method relies on the pattern that arises when the leading coefficient is 1; otherwise, the process is different. What does the constant term c in the trinomial represent when factoring? It represents the product of the two constants in the binomials. What does the coefficient b in the trinomial represent when factoring? It represents the sum of the two constants in the binomials.
Factoring Trinomials of the Form x² + bx + c quiz
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