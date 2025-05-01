What is the general form of a trinomial that can be factored using the method discussed in the lesson? The general form is x² + bx + c, where the coefficient of x² is 1.

When factoring x² + bx + c, what do the two numbers you are looking for need to do? They must multiply to c and add to b.

What does the FOIL method stand for when multiplying two binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outside, Inside, Last, referring to the terms you multiply together.

In the trinomial x² + 10x + 21, what are the two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10? The numbers are 3 and 7.

How can you check if your factoring of a trinomial is correct? Multiply the two binomials back together to see if you get the original trinomial.

What is the factored form of x² + 10x + 21? It is (x + 3)(x + 7).