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Formula An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, enabling efficient calculation of unknown quantities. Variable A placeholder for numbers within equations or formulas, representing unknown or changing values. Distance A measurement of how far an object travels, often calculated using speed and time in formulas. Speed A rate expressing how fast an object moves, typically paired with time to determine distance. Time A quantity representing the duration of an event, essential for solving formulas involving movement. Linear Equation An equation where variables appear to the first power and are combined using addition, subtraction, or multiplication. Unit A standard measurement, such as kilometers or hours, crucial for interpreting results from formulas. Constant A fixed value within an equation or formula, often representing known quantities. Term A single mathematical expression, which may be a number, variable, or product of both, within an equation. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of multiple terms, often used in formulas with several variables. Monomial A single term algebraic expression, often appearing as a variable or product in formulas. Standard Form An arrangement of an equation or expression where terms are ordered and simplified for clarity. Application A specific context or scenario where a formula is used to solve real-world problems. Quantity A numerical value representing a measurable aspect, such as length, width, or time, in formulas. Equation A mathematical statement asserting equality between two expressions, often used to represent formulas.
Formulas definitions
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