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Formulas definitions

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  • Formula
    An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, enabling efficient calculation of unknown quantities.
  • Variable
    A placeholder for numbers within equations or formulas, representing unknown or changing values.
  • Distance
    A measurement of how far an object travels, often calculated using speed and time in formulas.
  • Speed
    A rate expressing how fast an object moves, typically paired with time to determine distance.
  • Time
    A quantity representing the duration of an event, essential for solving formulas involving movement.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation where variables appear to the first power and are combined using addition, subtraction, or multiplication.
  • Unit
    A standard measurement, such as kilometers or hours, crucial for interpreting results from formulas.
  • Constant
    A fixed value within an equation or formula, often representing known quantities.
  • Term
    A single mathematical expression, which may be a number, variable, or product of both, within an equation.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of multiple terms, often used in formulas with several variables.
  • Monomial
    A single term algebraic expression, often appearing as a variable or product in formulas.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of an equation or expression where terms are ordered and simplified for clarity.
  • Application
    A specific context or scenario where a formula is used to solve real-world problems.
  • Quantity
    A numerical value representing a measurable aspect, such as length, width, or time, in formulas.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement asserting equality between two expressions, often used to represent formulas.