Formula An equation with multiple variables used for specific applications, enabling efficient calculation of unknown quantities.

Variable A placeholder for numbers within equations or formulas, representing unknown or changing values.

Distance A measurement of how far an object travels, often calculated using speed and time in formulas.

Speed A rate expressing how fast an object moves, typically paired with time to determine distance.

Time A quantity representing the duration of an event, essential for solving formulas involving movement.

Linear Equation An equation where variables appear to the first power and are combined using addition, subtraction, or multiplication.