Solving word problems often involves using formulas, which are equations containing multiple variables designed for specific applications. A formula provides a structured way to relate known and unknown quantities, making problem-solving more efficient. For example, the distance formula, expressed as \(d = s \times t\), relates distance (\(d\)), speed (\(s\)), and time (\(t\)). To effectively use a formula, begin by identifying the known and unknown variables, substitute the known values into the formula, and then solve for the unknown variable.

Consider a scenario where a train travels at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour for 2.5 hours. By substituting \(s = 60\) km/h and \(t = 2.5\) hours into the distance formula, the distance traveled is calculated as \(d = 60 \times 2.5 = 150\) kilometers. The units are crucial here; multiplying kilometers per hour by hours results in kilometers, confirming the distance measurement.

In another example, if the distance traveled is 357 miles and the speed is 85 miles per hour, but the time is unknown, the formula \(d = s \times t\) can be rearranged to solve for time: \(t = \frac{d}{s}\). Substituting the known values gives \(t = \frac{357}{85} = 4.2\) hours. Understanding unit cancellation is essential—miles divided by miles per hour simplifies to hours, which aligns with the time measurement.

Using formulas in word problems integrates algebraic manipulation and unit analysis, reinforcing problem-solving skills. Whether isolating variables directly or applying linear equation techniques, the process remains systematic: identify, substitute, and solve. Mastery of this approach enhances the ability to tackle diverse real-world problems involving distance, speed, time, and beyond.