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What are the three steps to using a formula to solve a word problem? Identify known and unknown quantities, plug in known quantities, and solve for the unknown. In the formula d = st, what do the variables d, s, and t represent? d is distance, s is speed, and t is time. How do you find the distance traveled if a train moves at 60 km/h for 2.5 hours? Multiply speed (60 km/h) by time (2.5 hours) to get 150 kilometers. What is the unit for distance when multiplying speed in km/h by time in hours? The unit is kilometers, since hours cancel out. How do you solve for time (t) in the formula d = st when given d and s? Divide the distance (d) by the speed (s) to get t. If d = 357 miles and s = 85 miles per hour, what is t? t = 357 ÷ 85 = 4.2 hours. What happens to the units when dividing miles by miles per hour? Miles cancel out, leaving hours as the unit. What is the process for isolating a variable in a formula with only variables? Simplify, collect the target variable terms to one side, and isolate the variable. How do you isolate w in the formula h = 3w - l? Add l to both sides, then divide both sides by 3 to get w = (l + h)/3. What is the advantage of isolating a variable before plugging in values? You can quickly plug in different values for other variables and solve for the target variable. If h = 8 and l = 4, what is w using the formula w = (l + h)/3? w = (4 + 8)/3 = 4. How do you solve for w when h = 4 and l = 5 using w = (l + h)/3? w = (5 + 4)/3 = 3. What are the steps for solving a linear equation after plugging in values into a formula? Simplify the equation, collect variable terms, and isolate the variable. Why is it important to check units when solving formula problems? Checking units ensures the answer makes sense and is in the correct measurement. What is a formula in algebra, and how is it used? A formula is an equation with multiple variables used for specific applications; it helps solve for unknowns by plugging in known values.
Formulas quiz
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