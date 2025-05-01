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Formulas quiz

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  • What are the three steps to using a formula to solve a word problem?
    Identify known and unknown quantities, plug in known quantities, and solve for the unknown.
  • In the formula d = st, what do the variables d, s, and t represent?
    d is distance, s is speed, and t is time.
  • How do you find the distance traveled if a train moves at 60 km/h for 2.5 hours?
    Multiply speed (60 km/h) by time (2.5 hours) to get 150 kilometers.
  • What is the unit for distance when multiplying speed in km/h by time in hours?
    The unit is kilometers, since hours cancel out.
  • How do you solve for time (t) in the formula d = st when given d and s?
    Divide the distance (d) by the speed (s) to get t.
  • If d = 357 miles and s = 85 miles per hour, what is t?
    t = 357 ÷ 85 = 4.2 hours.
  • What happens to the units when dividing miles by miles per hour?
    Miles cancel out, leaving hours as the unit.
  • What is the process for isolating a variable in a formula with only variables?
    Simplify, collect the target variable terms to one side, and isolate the variable.
  • How do you isolate w in the formula h = 3w - l?
    Add l to both sides, then divide both sides by 3 to get w = (l + h)/3.
  • What is the advantage of isolating a variable before plugging in values?
    You can quickly plug in different values for other variables and solve for the target variable.
  • If h = 8 and l = 4, what is w using the formula w = (l + h)/3?
    w = (4 + 8)/3 = 4.
  • How do you solve for w when h = 4 and l = 5 using w = (l + h)/3?
    w = (5 + 4)/3 = 3.
  • What are the steps for solving a linear equation after plugging in values into a formula?
    Simplify the equation, collect variable terms, and isolate the variable.
  • Why is it important to check units when solving formula problems?
    Checking units ensures the answer makes sense and is in the correct measurement.
  • What is a formula in algebra, and how is it used?
    A formula is an equation with multiple variables used for specific applications; it helps solve for unknowns by plugging in known values.