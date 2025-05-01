What are the three steps to using a formula to solve a word problem? Identify known and unknown quantities, plug in known quantities, and solve for the unknown.

In the formula d = st, what do the variables d, s, and t represent? d is distance, s is speed, and t is time.

How do you find the distance traveled if a train moves at 60 km/h for 2.5 hours? Multiply speed (60 km/h) by time (2.5 hours) to get 150 kilometers.

What is the unit for distance when multiplying speed in km/h by time in hours? The unit is kilometers, since hours cancel out.

How do you solve for time (t) in the formula d = st when given d and s? Divide the distance (d) by the speed (s) to get t.

If d = 357 miles and s = 85 miles per hour, what is t? t = 357 ÷ 85 = 4.2 hours.