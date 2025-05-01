Function A mathematical rule assigning each input exactly one output, often written as an equation or set of ordered pairs.

Function Notation A symbolic way to represent the output of a function for a specific input, typically written as f(x), g(x), or h(x).

Input A value substituted into a function, usually corresponding to the x-value in equations, ordered pairs, or graphs.

Output The result produced by a function after substituting the input, often matching the y-value in equations or graphs.

Ordered Pair A set of two values, usually written (x, y), representing input and output in a function or relation.

Expression A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output.