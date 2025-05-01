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Function A mathematical rule assigning each input exactly one output, often written as an equation or set of ordered pairs. Function Notation A symbolic way to represent the output of a function for a specific input, typically written as f(x), g(x), or h(x). Input A value substituted into a function, usually corresponding to the x-value in equations, ordered pairs, or graphs. Output The result produced by a function after substituting the input, often matching the y-value in equations or graphs. Ordered Pair A set of two values, usually written (x, y), representing input and output in a function or relation. Expression A mathematical phrase within a function that determines how the input is transformed to produce the output. Graph A visual representation of a function, showing the relationship between inputs and outputs as points or curves. Equation A mathematical statement showing the relationship between variables, often used to define a function. x-value The horizontal coordinate in an ordered pair or graph, representing the input for a function. y-value The vertical coordinate in an ordered pair or graph, representing the output from a function. Function Name A letter or symbol, such as f, g, or h, used to identify a specific function in notation. Parentheses Symbols used in function notation to enclose the input value, indicating which value is being substituted. Simplification The process of reducing a mathematical expression to its simplest form after substituting the input. Curve A continuous line on a graph representing the set of all outputs for corresponding inputs in a function. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number powers, often used in function definitions.
Function Notation definitions
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