What does f(x) represent in function notation? f(x) represents the output value of a function for a given input x.

How do you evaluate f(4) for the function f(x) = 3x - 1? Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4−1 = 11.

What is the input in function notation? The input is the x-value inside the parentheses of the function notation.

What is the output in function notation? The output is the value the function returns for a given input, often corresponding to the y-value.

How can functions be named besides f(x)? Functions can be named with other letters, such as g(x) or h(x), but the notation works the same way.

What does g(1) mean if g is a set of ordered pairs? g(1) means the output value (y) when the input value (x) is 1 in the set of ordered pairs.