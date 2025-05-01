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Function Notation quiz

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  • What does f(x) represent in function notation?
    f(x) represents the output value of a function for a given input x.
  • How do you evaluate f(4) for the function f(x) = 3x - 1?
    Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4−1 = 11.
  • What is the input in function notation?
    The input is the x-value inside the parentheses of the function notation.
  • What is the output in function notation?
    The output is the value the function returns for a given input, often corresponding to the y-value.
  • How can functions be named besides f(x)?
    Functions can be named with other letters, such as g(x) or h(x), but the notation works the same way.
  • What does g(1) mean if g is a set of ordered pairs?
    g(1) means the output value (y) when the input value (x) is 1 in the set of ordered pairs.
  • How do you find g(1) from ordered pairs?
    Locate the ordered pair where x = 1 and use the corresponding y-value as the output.
  • What is the output for g(1) if the ordered pair is (1, 5)?
    The output is 5, so g(1) = 5.
  • How do you find h(-2) from a graph of h(x)?
    Find the x-value of -2 on the graph, then locate the corresponding y-value on the curve.
  • What is h(-2) if the graph shows y = 3 when x = -2?
    h(-2) = 3, since the output at x = -2 is 3.
  • What does the expression inside the function notation, like 3x - 1, represent?
    It represents the rule or formula used to calculate the output for any input x.
  • Can function notation be written without the input variable in parentheses?
    Yes, sometimes functions are written as just f, g, or h, but the principle remains the same.
  • What is the relationship between x and y in function notation?
    x is the input and y is the output, so y = f(x) for a given function.
  • How do you evaluate a function at a specific input?
    Replace the input variable with the given value and simplify the expression.
  • Why is function notation useful in algebra?
    It helps clearly show the relationship between inputs and outputs and makes evaluating functions systematic.