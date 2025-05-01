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What does f(x) represent in function notation? f(x) represents the output value of a function for a given input x. How do you evaluate f(4) for the function f(x) = 3x - 1? Substitute 4 for x to get f(4) = 3×4−1 = 11. What is the input in function notation? The input is the x-value inside the parentheses of the function notation. What is the output in function notation? The output is the value the function returns for a given input, often corresponding to the y-value. How can functions be named besides f(x)? Functions can be named with other letters, such as g(x) or h(x), but the notation works the same way. What does g(1) mean if g is a set of ordered pairs? g(1) means the output value (y) when the input value (x) is 1 in the set of ordered pairs. How do you find g(1) from ordered pairs? Locate the ordered pair where x = 1 and use the corresponding y-value as the output. What is the output for g(1) if the ordered pair is (1, 5)? The output is 5, so g(1) = 5. How do you find h(-2) from a graph of h(x)? Find the x-value of -2 on the graph, then locate the corresponding y-value on the curve. What is h(-2) if the graph shows y = 3 when x = -2? h(-2) = 3, since the output at x = -2 is 3. What does the expression inside the function notation, like 3x - 1, represent? It represents the rule or formula used to calculate the output for any input x. Can function notation be written without the input variable in parentheses? Yes, sometimes functions are written as just f, g, or h, but the principle remains the same. What is the relationship between x and y in function notation? x is the input and y is the output, so y = f(x) for a given function. How do you evaluate a function at a specific input? Replace the input variable with the given value and simplify the expression. Why is function notation useful in algebra? It helps clearly show the relationship between inputs and outputs and makes evaluating functions systematic.
Function Notation quiz
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