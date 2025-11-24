Functions can be expressed using a special notation called function notation, which provides a clear way to represent the relationship between inputs and outputs. Instead of writing an equation as y = 3x - 1, we use the notation f(x) = 3x - 1, where f is the name of the function and x is the input variable. This notation is read as "f of x" and represents the output value corresponding to the input x.

To evaluate a function at a specific input, such as f(4), you substitute the input value into the function's expression. For example, given f(x) = 3x - 1, substituting x = 4 yields:

\[f(4) = 3 \times 4 - 1 = 12 - 1 = 11\]

This means when the input is 4, the output of the function is 11. Function notation is versatile and can use different letters to name functions, such as g(x) or h(x), but the process of substitution and evaluation remains the same.

Functions can also be represented as sets of ordered pairs, where each pair consists of an input (x-value) and its corresponding output (y-value). For example, if a function g is defined by the ordered pairs {(1, 5), (2, 7), (3, 9)}, then g(1) equals 5 because the input 1 corresponds to the output 5.

When functions are graphed, the input values correspond to points on the x-axis, and the output values correspond to points on the y-axis. To find the output for a given input, locate the input value on the x-axis, then find the point on the curve directly above or below it. For instance, if the function h(x) is graphed and you want to find h(-2), you find -2 on the x-axis and then identify the y-value of the point on the curve at that x-coordinate. If the y-value is 3, then h(-2) = 3.

Understanding function notation is essential for working with functions in algebra and calculus. It allows you to clearly express and evaluate functions, whether given by equations, ordered pairs, or graphs. Remember, the key idea is that the function takes an input x and produces an output, often denoted as f(x), g(x), or h(x), depending on the function's name.