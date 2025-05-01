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Linear Equation An expression relating two variables in a straight-line form, typically written as ax + by = c. Two Variables A mathematical scenario involving both x and y, where their values interact within an equation. Ordered Pair A set of values (x, y) representing a specific location on a coordinate plane. Graph A visual representation of solutions, showing points and lines on a coordinate plane. Coordinate Plane A grid formed by perpendicular axes, used to plot points and lines. Slope A measure indicating the steepness and direction of a line on a graph. Intercept A point where a line crosses either the x-axis or y-axis on a graph. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, affecting the line's characteristics. Solution A set of values for x and y that satisfy the given equation. Table An organized display of x and y values used to find and plot ordered pairs. Point A specific location on the coordinate plane, defined by an ordered pair. Line A continuous set of points extending in both directions, representing all solutions to a linear equation. Arrow A symbol on a graph indicating the line extends infinitely in a direction. Trend The general direction or pattern shown by plotted points on a graph. Polynomial An expression consisting of terms with variables and coefficients, though in this context, typically linear.
Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables definitions
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