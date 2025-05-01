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Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables definitions

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  • Linear Equation
    An expression relating two variables in a straight-line form, typically written as ax + by = c.
  • Two Variables
    A mathematical scenario involving both x and y, where their values interact within an equation.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of values (x, y) representing a specific location on a coordinate plane.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of solutions, showing points and lines on a coordinate plane.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A grid formed by perpendicular axes, used to plot points and lines.
  • Slope
    A measure indicating the steepness and direction of a line on a graph.
  • Intercept
    A point where a line crosses either the x-axis or y-axis on a graph.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, affecting the line's characteristics.
  • Solution
    A set of values for x and y that satisfy the given equation.
  • Table
    An organized display of x and y values used to find and plot ordered pairs.
  • Point
    A specific location on the coordinate plane, defined by an ordered pair.
  • Line
    A continuous set of points extending in both directions, representing all solutions to a linear equation.
  • Arrow
    A symbol on a graph indicating the line extends infinitely in a direction.
  • Trend
    The general direction or pattern shown by plotted points on a graph.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of terms with variables and coefficients, though in this context, typically linear.