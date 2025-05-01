Linear Equation An expression relating two variables in a straight-line form, typically written as ax + by = c.

Two Variables A mathematical scenario involving both x and y, where their values interact within an equation.

Ordered Pair A set of values (x, y) representing a specific location on a coordinate plane.

Graph A visual representation of solutions, showing points and lines on a coordinate plane.

Coordinate Plane A grid formed by perpendicular axes, used to plot points and lines.

Slope A measure indicating the steepness and direction of a line on a graph.