What is the standard form of a linear equation in two variables? The standard form is ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants.

How do you find ordered pair solutions for a linear equation in two variables? You select x-values and solve for the corresponding y-values to create ordered pairs.

What is the first step in graphing a linear equation in two variables? The first step is to find ordered pair solutions by plugging in x-values and solving for y.

After finding ordered pairs, what should you do next when graphing? Plot the ordered pairs on the graph and connect them with a straight line.

Why is it important to plot at least three points when graphing a linear equation? Plotting at least three points ensures you can accurately draw the line representing the equation.

What does the line you draw through the plotted points represent? The line represents all possible solutions to the linear equation in two variables.