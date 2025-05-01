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Graph Linear Equations in Two Variables quiz

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  • What is the standard form of a linear equation in two variables?
    The standard form is ax + by = c, where a, b, and c are constants.
  • How do you find ordered pair solutions for a linear equation in two variables?
    You select x-values and solve for the corresponding y-values to create ordered pairs.
  • What is the first step in graphing a linear equation in two variables?
    The first step is to find ordered pair solutions by plugging in x-values and solving for y.
  • After finding ordered pairs, what should you do next when graphing?
    Plot the ordered pairs on the graph and connect them with a straight line.
  • Why is it important to plot at least three points when graphing a linear equation?
    Plotting at least three points ensures you can accurately draw the line representing the equation.
  • What does the line you draw through the plotted points represent?
    The line represents all possible solutions to the linear equation in two variables.
  • If x-values are not given, what should you do?
    You can choose your own x-values, typically values like -1, 0, 1, and 2.
  • What is the ordered pair solution when x = -1 for the equation 2x + y = 1?
    When x = -1, y = 3, so the ordered pair is (-1, 3).
  • What is the ordered pair solution when x = 0 for the equation 2x + y = 1?
    When x = 0, y = 1, so the ordered pair is (0, 1).
  • What is the ordered pair solution when x = 1 for the equation 2x + y = 1?
    When x = 1, y = -1, so the ordered pair is (1, -1).
  • What is the ordered pair solution when x = 2 for the equation 2x + y = 1?
    When x = 2, y = -3, so the ordered pair is (2, -3).
  • What does connecting the plotted points with a line show about the equation?
    It shows the general trend and all possible solutions for the equation.
  • Are the plotted points the only solutions to the equation?
    No, every point on the line, including those between and beyond the plotted points, is a solution.
  • What is the purpose of extending the line with arrows on the graph?
    Arrows indicate that the line continues infinitely in both directions, representing all solutions.
  • How does graphing linear equations help understand the relationship between variables?
    It visually shows how changes in one variable affect the other and illustrates the concept of slope and intercepts.