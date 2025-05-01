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Function A relation where each input is paired with at most one output, ensuring no input connects to multiple outputs. One-to-One Function A function where each output is paired with at most one input, preventing repeated outputs from different inputs. Inverse Function A function that reverses the original mapping, swapping inputs and outputs, denoted with a superscript negative one. Ordered Pair A set of two values representing input and output, typically written as (x, y) for functions. Input The value from the domain that is mapped to an output in a function, often represented as x. Output The value from the range that results from applying a function to an input, often represented as y. Domain The complete set of possible input values for a function, which becomes the range in its inverse. Range The complete set of possible output values for a function, which becomes the domain in its inverse. Correspondence Diagram A visual representation showing how inputs and outputs pair in a function, using arrows between bubbles. Horizontal Line Test A graphical method to verify one-to-one status by checking if any horizontal line crosses more than one point. Vertical Line Test A graphical method to confirm a relation is a function by ensuring vertical lines cross at most one point. Notation A symbolic representation, such as f⁻¹, used to distinguish inverse functions from exponents. Relation A set of ordered pairs, not necessarily a function, where inputs may connect to multiple outputs. Mapping The process of associating each input with an output, visualized in diagrams or ordered pairs. Superscript Negative One A symbol placed above a function name to indicate its inverse, not to be confused with an exponent.
Introduction to Inverse Functions definitions
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