Function A relation where each input is paired with at most one output, ensuring no input connects to multiple outputs.

One-to-One Function A function where each output is paired with at most one input, preventing repeated outputs from different inputs.

Inverse Function A function that reverses the original mapping, swapping inputs and outputs, denoted with a superscript negative one.

Ordered Pair A set of two values representing input and output, typically written as (x, y) for functions.

Input The value from the domain that is mapped to an output in a function, often represented as x.

Output The value from the range that results from applying a function to an input, often represented as y.